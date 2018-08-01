Google has announced its guidelines on notches and just how many cutouts Android devices can include. Many modern flagship smartphones are moving towards bigger screens, smaller bezels and larger aspect ratios.

Notches have become a necessary evil of this design trend in order to provide space for sensors and cameras on the front of the device.

Love them or hate them, notches are here to stay. Unless, of course, more manufacturers design devices with pop-up cameras and sensors following in the footsteps of the Vivo NEX S and Oppo Find X.

Google has noted that there are currently 16 Android devices with screen notches from different manufacturers. Plenty more are bound to come in future smartphones too, including on the Google Pixel 3 XL if the leaks are correct.

The company is keen to support device makers in the production of future smartphones, but it also needs to ensure there's a consistently great experience across all Android phones. As such, Google has given official guidance on the matter, saying that devices should have no more than two notches.

These guidelines should mean that all apps display properly whatever phone you're using. This gives app developers the power to account for notches during the design process.