Leaked Google Pixel 3 XL in white looks mighty fine

We know quite a bit about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL that will probably appear in October. But new leaked forum photos have appeared of a 3 XL prototype with a completely white back and it looks pretty desirable if we're honest.

What's more, the "clearly white" (as Google likes to call it) back looks to be glass - are Google's phones finally about to join the wireless charging massive?

Signs are pointing that way, with references to a Pixel Stand appearing in the latest code for the Google App. We think this will be Google's own wireless stand although quite why it feels its own solution to that is anyone's guess - unless it will follow what Apple hasn't yet launched with the AirPower mat and also charge the rumoured Pixel Time watch simultaneously?

Again it looks like Google is pushing the single camera - which surely hasn't helped the Pixel 2 commercially - but there is a notch on the front as we expected. The problem is that by the time it hits the streets, the Pixel 3 could well be looking a little dated - probably depending on what Apple does with the iPhone XI or X2 in September.

The rumours are that the Pixel 3 will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 platform which will be nearly a year old by then - we're expecting to hear more about the 855 replacement platform in December.

