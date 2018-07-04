Carphone Warehouse has some cracking deals on at the moment - but hurry; the offers only last until 11 July.

If you want a SIM-free phone, you can save a whopping £130 on the Google Pixel 2. It's available from £499, or get the Pixel 2 XL at the reduced price of £549 for 64GB and £649 for 128GB, down from £629 and £729 respectively.

You can also get a great deal on the Huawei P20 Lite, available for £249 (an £80 saving), as well as the Honor 9 Lite which is £149 (£50 saving) when purchased online.

As for pay monthly deals, you can save up to £200 on the Samsung Galaxy S9, available on an EE pay monthly plan for £36 per month with a no upfront cost. Carphone also has an exclusive on the Titanium Grey colour.

You're also able to save £150 on the Huawei P20. Get it for £24.99 a month with iD or the P20 Pro for £36.99 a month on EE, both of which come offer 500MB of data per month and no upfront cost.

And if you want the iPhone 8, you can get it with 30GB data for £44 a month (£79.99 upfront cost) from O2.

Carphone Warehouse’s network iD Mobile also has some great value SIM-only 4G data plans, including £8 for 4GB and 10GB for £10 a month. Check out iD's SIM-only offers.