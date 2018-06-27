Fresh renders confirm notch for Pixel 3 XL, chunky bezels for Pixel 3

Some new renders of Google's upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have appeared online, courtesy of usually reliable leaker @OnLeaks.

We've already seen several images of the Pixel 3 devices, both renders and hands-on, and these new renders confirm several of the features already seen in those. Most notably, a notch on the larger Pixel 3 XL. This is something we've heard about several times before, and the render here shows it very clearly.

The notch itself is quite narrow, at least compared to the iPhone X's and two camera lenses are clearly visible, a rumour we've heard before. We suspect this will help with facial recognition technology for security, since Google is capable of producing bokeh effects using just a single lens. The smaller Pixel 3 also appears to get a dual-lens front camera, although it's housed within a decidedly chunky top bezel.

The renders also confirm both Pixel 3 devices will keep a single-lens rear camera, although it's said to be an upgraded sensor from the one found in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Google relies on software for its image processing, and we've already seen how well it can take portrait style photos using just one lens, so we're eager to see how well an upgraded sensor will fair.

The Pixel 3 does still have rather large bezels top and bottom, but much slimmer ones at the sides compared to its predecessor. There's a rumour to suggest it will arrive with the squeezable sides we first saw on the HTC U11.

While OnLeaks has a very reliable track record, we can't take these renders as absolute gospel, so the design may well change slightly before Google officially unveils the phones. We're expecting the company to launch them at a hardware event in October.