Google Pixel 3 all but confirmed to keep single lens camera

Yet more evidence has surfaced to suggest the Google Pixel 3 XL - and most likely it’s smaller Pocel 3 sibling - will retain their single lens rear cameras, instead of jumping up to two lenses.

This time the evidence comes from usually reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe, who has posted an image, supposedly of the Pixe 3 XL from the front and back. However it is in a case and only the rear of the case is shown in the image. It does however have a cut out just for a single lens camera with flash.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen or heard rumours suggesting Google will stick with a single lens camera for its Pixel smartphones, as we’ve even seen renders showing the phones from all angles, complete with just one lens on the back.

Google is said to still still be championing it’s machine learning and AI technologies, which appeared in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The Pixel 3 devices are believed to be getting upgraded versions of this software. We were very impressed with the results, as Google’s phones could comfortably contend with, and in a lot of cases better, phones with two image sensors.

What we can also see from the image shared by Ice Universe is that there may very well be two cameras on the front within the notch.

Again, this is a rumour we’ve heard before, so it’s good to see more evidence to add weight to its legitimacy. It’s not clear what two cameras on the front will be used for, although we suspect facial recognition and security will have a part to play.

Google is expected to unveil the new Pixel devices at an event in October, about a month after Apple should reveal its trio of new iPhones. Is Google saving the best flagships of 2018 until last? We can’t wait to find out.