Google's AR Stickers come to first phone outside its own Pixel line

Those of you who want to try Google's AR stickers but don't own a Pixel 2 are now in luck.

Google offers AR sticker packs to all Pixel devices running Android 8.1 Oreo. For instance, last December, it rolled out packs that include characters from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Netflix's Stranger Things, as well as foodmoji, 3D text, and celebration stickers like champagne and balloons. The thing is, Google has never allowed its AR Stickers to exist on a device outside of the Pixel line - until now.

Six months after their original launch on the Pixel 2, Google's AR Stickers are now coming to the new LG G7 ThinQ. This feature will be available with the phone’s next software update. According to LG, you will be able to access them through the phone’s native camera application. However, the announcement isn't clear on whether phone owners outside of Korea will receive the feature.

AR stickers are virtual characters that can interact with each other, rather than being static ones that are just superimposed into your photos. So, if you put all the kids from Stranger Things on a photo, they'll wave to each other or perform other various actions. With several to choose from for each pack, you're able to let your imagination run riot to create some unique photos and videos to send to friends.

These stickers take advantage of Google’s ARCore platform, and adding stickers to scenes is simple: Just open the camera app, switch to the AR stickers mode, choose your pack, and start placing characters into your shots. Google plans to release more AR sticker packs over time.