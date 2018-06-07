  1. Home
Google Pixel 3 XL pictured with notch in new leaked images

  • What do you think of the notch?

Want to see how the Pixel 3 XL will look?

Google is quietly developing the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and as a result, leaks and rumours are beginning to surface. The latest example are two images (via the XDA forums) that allegedly show the Pixel 3 XL. We can see the design of both the front and back, as well as its display notch. The images seem to corroborate earlier reports and leaks that indicated the Pixel 3 XL will feature a “notch-and-a-chin” design.

The back of the device looks a lot like the Pixel 2 XL, with the same camera, flash, sensor placement, and more. But there are a couple changes. For instance, it looks like this might be an all-glass phone with curved edges. The phone pictured appears to have a polished glass on top and brushed glass on the rear. We can also see a dual-camera system on the front and a single camera on the back.

There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back, just like the current Pixel 2 XL. And finally, there a couple specs that we can glean from these images. There’s apparently at least one 128GB model with 4GB of RAM. Oh, and we can see the Pixel 3 XL's codename: Crosshatch. Crosshatch, Albacore, and Blueline have all been rumoured to be possible codenames for Google’s next-generation Pixel smartphones.

For more rumours and leaks on the Pixel 3 XL, see our roundup.

