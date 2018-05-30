Google Pixel 3 XL might arrive in October with a dual camera notch

Google is working on two new Pixel smartphones as well as an AI-infused upgrade to Android.

According to Bloomberg, the larger Pixel will have a nearly edge-to-edge screen, with a thicker bezel at the bottom of the phone and a notch at the top, while the smaller model will look like the Pixel 2 and won't have a notch or edge-to-edge look. These phones, likely to be called Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, will arrive this October - about a month after the next iPhone is set to appear - as Verizon exclusives in the US.

As for the Pixel 3 XL's notch, it won’t be as wide as the iPhone X's, but it is taller. Google apparently wants to remove bezels entirely in a future Pixel, but it's using a notch and bottom bezel, also called a chin, this year in order to offer stereo speakers on the front of the phone. The larger Pixel will also feature two camera lenses on the front of the phone, tucked in the notch, as well as a single camera on the back.

Both models will actually include an upgraded, single-lens cameras on the back. While the latest iPhones include dual cameras to offer a bokeh effect in photos, Google’s phones create this same effect by using a single lens and with special software. Apart from these phones, Bloomberg said Google is also developing on an Android upgrade that takes better advantage of AI and could release as soon as next year.

Google reportedly wants the operating system to "conduct more tasks without action by users."