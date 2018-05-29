Google Pixel 3 renders and screens show notch just for 3 XL

A recent Android P beta was thought to have given away the design of the upcoming Google Pixel 3, showing slim bezels but no notch. Those images may in fact be of the Pixel 3 XL if some renders and what appear to be genuine screen parts are real.

Starting with renders and we turn to usually reliable leaker Ben Geskin, who has posted an image on Twitter of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL side by side with a front-on view. The Pixel 3 doesn't look too dissimilar to the Pixel 2, with some rather sizeable bezels top and bottom. It's the Pixel 3 XL that's received the most changes though, as there is a notch that takes up about a third of the top edge.

This isn't something that was seen in the images from the Android P beta, so it's likely they were either early prototypes, or they're just being used for illustration purposes.

1/2 @VenyaGeskin1

These renders are backed up by an image of some screen parts posted to Twitter by another usually reliable tipster, Ice Universe. The two front panels are from both Pixel devices, with the 3 XL again showing a notch with cutouts for what could be dual cameras. We'd therefore expect the Pixel 3 XL to feature facial recognition for security.

Although Google can already produce impressive bokeh 'Portrait' style photos with a single lens, it may now be using a secondary lens to improve the effect. While the Pixel 3 may not be getting a notch, it too appears to have cut outs for dual cameras on the front, meaning the Pixel 3 XL may not get exclusive features.

As ever, while both these leakers may have good track records, we have to take any leak and rumour with some scepticism until we hear anything more official. However given how well they marry up, there's a very good chance the Pixel 3 XL will indeed arrive with a notch. We expect both Pixel devices to be announced in October.