Bezel-less and notch-free Google Pixel 3 leaked in Android P?
Google may have just leaked the design of the upcoming Pixel 3 smartphone within its latest Android P beta, and boy does it look not gorgeous, not to mention ambitious.
- Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
First spotted by Slashleaks, the image of the unidentified smartphone can be found within Settings > Sounds > Shortcut to prevent ringing, where it gives some visual cues to show you how to use various functions.
The phone in question has no notch and virtually no bezels the entire way around it. It's a design that other phone manufacturers have attempted or have wanted to achieve, but the closest they have got is to implement the notch design we can see on the majority of flagships today. The reason many are expecting this to be the Google Pixel 3, is because images of an unidentified phone appeared in the Android O beta and they turned out to be the Pixel 2.
What isn't clear from the image is where Google plans to put the front-facing camera: it may be embedded under the display, or it could be a pop-up one. The Vivo Apex has already been produced as a concept phone, with incredibly slim bezels all the way round, and it features a pop-up camera.
It's also not clear where the stereo speakers are fitted, or even the earpiece for taking calls. They too could be embedded, or integrated into the sides. In the case of the Vivo Apex, the entire front of the phone can vibrate to output sound.
- Vivo Apex concept phone: Pushing bezel-free design to the limit
- Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
It's obviously not guaranteed to be the design of the Pixel 3, so take this leak with a pinch of salt for now, but given the history of the Pixel 2 and the very fact Google has used these images for illustration purposes, it could be wise to start getting very excited indeed. The Pixel 2 and 2 XL were unveiled in October, so we only have a few months to wait to see what Google has planned for its next flagship.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we know so far
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best OnePlus 6 tips and tricks: Master your OxygenOS flagship
- Bezel-less and notch-free Google Pixel 3 leaked in Android P?
- HTC U12+ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- RED is making this 8K 3D camera accessory for the Hydrogen One
- Best UK SIM only deals: Free Three sim offering 200mb every month with no top up
- HTC U12+ price: what will the new HTC U12+ cost?
- OnePlus 6 deals and SIM-free price: What does the new OnePlus 6 cost?
- HTC leaked its own HTC U12+ flagship days before official unveiling
Comments