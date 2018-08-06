When is Android Pie coming to my phone?

The annual cycle of Android rolls on, with the latest version of the Google mobile software being called Android 9 Pie.

Android P was first revealed at Google I/O 2018 on 8 May 2018, and like previous versions, it was launched as a public beta shortly after. But now, as of 6 August, it has officially released for all Pixel phone and Essential phone users. As for when all other handsets will get the official Android 9 Pie release, Google said it'll come to devices that participated in Google's beta program sometime this autumn.

Android P launched as public beta on 8 May 2018 (Pocket-lint covered this separately, with a full guide on how to get Android P beta on your phone). During that early phase, people with compatible Android devices could test and provide feedback on the software update, while developers could start to make changes to their apps and leverage new features for when the big roll-out began.

Google has since announced that the consumer-ready version of the new software is available for all Pixel phones as an over-the-air update. Some of the core features, like Digital Wellbeing, still aren't ready, so you'll need to join the new beta - after installing Android 9 Pie on your Pixel - to play with them. Google said those features won't arrive for Android One handsets and other devices until later this year.

To join the Digital Wellbeing beta, see our guide here.

Pixel devices are the first to get Android 9 Pie. If you join the new Android 9 Pie beta, you can test additional features that are not ready.

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

It looks like support for Android 9 Pie will end there. There was no developer preview for older Google or Nexus devices, and Google has confirmed that there's no final release support for these devices.

Asus is only really just getting back into gear with phones in Europe, but was fairly quick to introduce Oreo to the ZenFone 4 (December). Asus' latest phone is the ZenFone 5 which launched on Oreo. There's no word on when it might get updated.

BlackBerry Mobile confirmed that the KeyOne and Motion would get an update to Oreo, but at the time of writing, that hasn't happened. It's likely that the next BB will be the Key2 and it will likely be Oreo out of the box, but there's no word on the future path to Pie.

HTC's update record with Android actually isn't too bad. That's if you discount the huge number of device variants that the company produced in its heyday; more recently, the move to Oreo was pretty smooth and HTC has always promised a two-step update.

Accordingly, the following devices should get Android 9 Pie, but that's still to be confirmed:

HTC U11

HTC U11+

HTC U11 Life

HTC U Ultra

Huawei's record of device updates hasn't always been the best. However, more recently it has become more interested in launching devices on the latest version and toning back EMUI. In the latest version - EMUI 8 - it's a lot closer to Android Oreo. There's been no confirmation from Huawei, but some Android P beta testing has already been conducted on some devices.

Here's a safe list, currently unverified, we'll update when we know more:

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Honor has launched a lot of phones recently and has so far said nothing about phones getting the update - not even on its latest model, Honor 10. It's likely that device will get updated, as will the previous Honor View 10, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A and Honor 7C. We're awaiting confirmation.

LG has made a lot more noise about speeding up software updates, opening a dedicated centre to focus on updates. But the company hasn't gone as far as confirming when we might see Android 9 Pie on any devices. It's still working on Oreo for the LG G6.

With a whole clutch of Moto devices launched recently, Motorola could have a massive job supporting all these new devices. Fortunately, they are pretty light when it comes to customisation, but unfortunately, it hasn't said anything about Android 9 Pie.

Nokia is actually in a very strong position when it comes to updates. The company seems to have grasped the idea of speed, being one of the first to adopt Oreo. It's also running Android One across its portfolio, so we reckon you'll be seeing updates across the board, within weeks of the Pixel.

The fact that the Nokia 7 Plus was on the beta is a very good sign, because devices that participated in Google's beta program, including HMD/Nokia and Android One devices, will update to Android 9 Pie this autumn.

Devices in the Android P beta and expected to get Android 9 Pie:

Nokia 5

Nokia 6 (2017)

Nokia 6.1 (2018)

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 8 Sirocco

OnePlus has a small portfolio compared to some other manufacturers, but it's already on the Android 9 Pie beta for the OnePlus 6. And, as we've noted, Android 9 Pie will come to devices that participated in Google's beta program sometime this autumn. That includes OnePlus handsets.

Devices in the Android P beta and expected to get Android 9 Pie:

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3T

Samsung is a different beast altogether.

A large portfolio of devices, heavy customisation from the Samsung Experience UX and a reputation for taking its time. Past experience would suggest that Android 9 Pie will come to the Galaxy S9 and S9+, but it's also took a long time to update the Note 8 to Oreo. If anything, we predict that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be the first Android 9 Pie phone, and update will then roll out.

We'll be happy to be surprised, however.

The fact that the Sony Xperia XZ2 was on the beta is a good sign.

Keep in mind Google said Android 9 Pie will come to devices - including Sony handsets - that participated in Google's beta program sometime this autumn. Hopefully that means that the Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact will be amongst the first devices to be updated.

Devices in the Android P beta and expected to get Android 9 Pie:

Sony Xperia XZ2

Google said Android 9 Pie will come to devices that participated in Google's beta program sometime this autumn. Those include Android One handsets and select phones from the following companies: