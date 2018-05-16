When is Android P coming to my phone?

The annual cycle of Android rolls on, with the latest version of the Google mobile software not yet getting fully named: it's simply called Android P or Android 9.0.

Android P was revealed at Google I/O 2018 on 8 May and like previous versions, it was launched into a public beta, meaning that many can get access to the software now.

The Android P public beta is now live. We've covered this separately, with a full guide on how to get Android P on your phone, but you need to have one of the following devices:

Essential PH‑1

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Nokia 7 Plus

OnePlus 6

Oppo R15 Pro

Sony Xperia XZ2

Vivo X21

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Be aware that this list might also change over time to accommodate more devices - but this is the widest range of phones that Google have included in a public beta, and this likely comes down to Project Treble support.

If you sign up for the public beta you may encounter some elements that don't work, but once you reach the end of the beta, your phone will graduate to the final version of the software - so if you have any of the above, you're likely to be one of the first to get it in final form.

Android P launched into public beta on 8 May. During this phase, those with compatible devices can test and provide feedback on the software, while developers can start to make changes to their apps to leverage new features and secure compatibility when the big roll-out begins.

That key date is still unknown, but for reference, Android Oreo was released on 21 August 2017 - we'd expect the timeframe to be similar for Android P, although in recent years, things seem to have been moving faster.

The adoption of Project Treble will also likely speed things up, as it allows the manufacturer's software to run on a separate partition to the core Android OS, meaning updates can be easier.

Now we move onto devices that you've probably got in your pocket.

As a disclaimer, let's start by saying that it's very early in Android P's life, and manufacturers do not like to commit to dates - because if it slips, they look bad. So some of this is speculation, but the picture will evolve over time.

Google's Pixel devices will be the first to get Android P and that's likely to be in August if similar timeframes to Oreo are used. For those on the beta, you'll upgrade to the final release version of Android P through the beta.

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

However, it looks like support for Android P will end there. There was no developer preview for older Google or Nexus devices and Google has confirmed that there's no final release support for these devices.

Asus is only really just getting back into gear with phones in Europe, but was fairly quick to introduce Oreo to the ZenFone 4 (December). Asus' latest phone is the ZenFone 5 which launched on Oreo.

There's no word on when it might get updated.

BlackBerry Mobile confirmed that the KeyOne and Motion would get an update to Oreo, but at the time of writing, that hasn't happened. It's likely that the next BB will be the Key2 and it will likely be Oreo out of the box, but there's no word on the future path to P.

HTC's update record with Android actually isn't too bad. That's if you discount the huge number of device variants that the company produced in its heyday; more recently, the move to Oreo was pretty smooth and HTC has always promised a two-step update.

Accordingly, the following devices should get Android P, but that's still to be confirmed:

HTC U11

HTC U11+

HTC U11 Life

HTC U Ultra

Huawei's record of device updates hasn't always been the best. However, more recently it has become more interested in launching devices on the latest version and toning back EMUI. In the latest version - EMUI 8 - it's a lot closer to Android Oreo.

There's been no confirmation from Huawei, but some Android P testing has already been conducted on some devices. Here's a safe list, currently unverified, but we'll update when we know more:

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Honor has launched a lot of phones recently and has so far said nothing about phones getting the update - not even on its latest model, Honor 10. It's likely that device will get updated, as will the previous Honor View 10, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A and Honor 7C, but we're awaiting confirmation.

LG has made a lot more noise about speeding up software updates, opening a dedicated centre to focus on updates.

But the company hasn't gone as far as confirming when we might see Android P on any devices. It's still working on Oreo for the LG G6.

With a whole clutch of Moto G6 and E5 devices launched recently, and plans for new X and Z devices this year, Motorola could have a massive job supporting all these new devices. Fortunately, they are pretty light when it comes to customisation, but unfortunately it hasn't said anything about Android P.

Nokia is actually in a very strong position when it comes to updates. The company seems to have grasped the idea of speed, being one of the first to adopt Oreo. It's also running Android One across its portfolio, so we reckon you'll be seeing updates across the board, within weeks of the Pixel. The fact that the Nokia 7 Plus is on the beta is a very good sign.

Here's the list of devices confirmed to get Android P, with HMD Global's Juho Sarvikas often happy to confirm updates via Twitter:

Nokia 5

Nokia 6 (2017)

Nokia 6.1 (2018)

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 8 Sirocco

OnePlus has a small portfolio compared to some other manufacturers, but it's already on the Android P beta for the OnePlus 6, which isn't even available yet. There's no word on what the case is for OnePlus 5T or OnePlus 5, but all the signs are good.

Confirmed models for Android P:

OnePlus 6

Samsung is a different beast altogether. A large portfolio of devices, heavy customisation from the Samsung Experience UX and a reputation for taking its time. Past experience would suggest that Android P will come to the Galaxy S9 and S9+, but it's also took a long time to update the Note 8 to Oreo.

If anything, we predict that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be the first Android P phone, and update will then roll out. We'll be happy to be surprised, however.

The fact that the Sony Xperia XZ2 is on the beta is a good sign - and it's not the first time that Sony Mobile has cosied up to Google for early access. Hopefully that means that the Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact will be amongst the first devices to be updated.

Confirmed Android P Xperia devices: