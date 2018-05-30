Google Pixel 3 specs, release date, news and rumours

For Android fans there's little that's as exciting as the launch of a new Pixel handset. With Nexus now dead and buried, Pixel is more ambitious, seeing Google throw everything into its own phones.

Things are hotting-up for the 2018 Pixel models with a range of rumours and leaks already feeding the fire of speculation.

Here is everything rumoured so far about the new Google Pixel devices, which we are calling Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Keen-eyed developers have pinpointed an April 2018 mention of "Pixel 3" within the Android source code, and Evan Blass has added his own take on the new phones.

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me -- with high confidence -- that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

October launch predicted

Fall hardware event for Google

Google's Pixel phones traditionally arrive in the latter half of the year, normally around October. In the past this was synced with a new version of Android - in this case it's Android P - although with Oreo the software appeared a few weeks before the new phones.

There has been a report to suggest we might see a mid-range Pixel appear in the summer of 2018, but the two premium devices are destined for October - as Evan Blass says about, in a "fall" hardware event from Google.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were announced on 4 October 2017, with pre-orders starting immediately afterwards. They began to hit shelves on 17 October so we would expect to see the new Pixel devices announced within the same timeframe.

Google will almost certainly design and manufacture

Solid build quality likely

Water resistance probable

Rumours are currently thin on the ground regarding the Pixel 3 design. Back in May 2017 it was suggested that LG would be the manufacturer for the Pixel 3 devices but we now know this is highly unlikely to be the case following Google's acquisition of HTC's hardware arm.

HTC was responsible for the Pixel and Pixel 2, while LG designed the larger Pixel XL devices in the past. The $1.1 billion deal concluded in January 2018 means Google now has the team to design and build its own Pixel smartphones.

After the beta of Android P there was another clue, spotted by Slashleaks. In an Android P menu, there's an image of an unidentified smartphone. This can be found within Settings > Sounds > Shortcut.

The phone in question has no notch and virtually no bezels. The reason it's expected to be the Google Pixel 3, is because images of an unidentified phone appeared in the Android O beta and they turned out to be the Pixel 2. Details about changes to the display have also recently leaked and they may dominate the design story.

It looks like we'll be getting dual front speakers on the new Pixel 3, as the front glass cutouts show.

OLED displays likely

Pixel 3 XL should have 18:9 aspect ratio

The Pixel 2 offers a 5-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD resolution and a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, while the Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch P-OLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

One of the first details to emerge about the Pixel 3 display comes from a reliable source. Shared via Twitter, Ben Geskin compared the new Pixel 3 with the Pixel 3 XL, showing off a notched display.

Geskin has a good track record with leaker, but it's also backed up with a hardware leak, presumably from somewhere in the hardware supply chain. One may be based on the other, of course, but with these two displays side-by-side, we have a good idea of what each will offer.

There's currently no indication of the size of these displays, but it looks as though the Pixel 3 is shifting from 16:9 to 18:9. According to these leaks, both devices will have a similar display aspect (18:9 or 18:9.5 perhaps), but with the Pixel 3 XL getting a notch. This will allow it to have a greater screen to body ratio, meaning that the handset size doesn't swell too much.

We already know that Android will be accommodating notched displays in Android P.

In terms of sizes we're just guessing, but we'd say something like 5.5-inches for the Pixel 3 and 6.1-inches for the Pixel 3 XL.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 likely

Increase in RAM and storage possible

No headphone jack

The Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL all featured the latest respective Qualcomm platform at the time of their launch so we'd expect Google to put the Snapdragon 845 platform within the new Pixel 3.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL both feature 4GB of RAM and they both come in 64GB and 128GB storage options, neither of which offer microSD support for storage expansion. With many of 2018's flagship smartphones offering 6GB or even 8GB of RAM and internal storage options up to 256GB, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL offer at least an increase in RAM.

There have been no hardware leaks as yet for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, but if Google's 2017 devices are anything to go by, the smaller new Pixel will likely have a slightly smaller battery capacity compared to the larger new Pixel. The Pixel 2 has a 2700mAh cell, while the Pixel 2 XL has a 3520mAh battery so we'd expect at least similar for the 2018 handsets.

The 3.5mm headphone jack was ditched for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL so we don't expect to see it make a comeback for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, with USB Type-C being the go-to port for all charging and audio needs. Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have dual front firing speakers and we suspect the new models will too, based on leaked display parts.

Single camera system probable

The current Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are two of only a few flagship smartphones to offer a single lens rear camera system. Like the almost all-screen designs, dual cameras have become a huge trend among top-of-the-range smartphones with the likes of Apple, Samsung, LG, OnePlus Huawei all offering their own versions. In fact, Huawei has a smartphone with a triple camera system on the rear.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL offer excellent camera performance, but you miss out on some of the novelty features offered by the dual camera systems on other devices, such as optical zoom. Google may stick to its guns with its single camera offering on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, like Sony did with the latest Xperia XZ2, especially since it is able to offer a Portrait Mode depth effect without a second camera.

In terms of features, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL offer unlimited storage for photos and videos and they also feature optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation on video and stills so we'd expect both these capabilities on board the new Pixels.

Android P on board

One thing we can be certain of when it comes to the next Pixel devices, whether that be one, two or three of them, they will run on pure, vanilla Android. No bloatware, no unnecessary extras, just Android, with Pixel extras.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL run on Android Oreo, but the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will launch on Android P - if you have an older Pixel (or one of a select bunch of other Android devices) you can get Android P right now.

We can certainly expect to see Google Assistant on board the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL too, likely further improved.

Rumours are few and far between regarding the next Pixel devices at present but we fully expect to start hearing predictions and speculations over the next couple of months.

The first real indicators are that the Pixel will be changing the display aspects and introducing a notch on the Pixel 3 XL. If those leaks are real, then the Pixel 3 XL looks like it will get a more aggressive design, while the smaller Pixel 3 will be a more modern look than the Pixel 2.

There's a lot more to learn and we'll be keeping track of all the rumours and leaks, so be sure to check back.

