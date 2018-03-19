Ikea’s augmented reality ‘try before you buy’ app comes to Android thanks to ARCore

Ikea’s augmented reality “try before you buy” app has just launched on Android. Ikea Place enables you to virtually try out furnishings from the Ikea repertoire in your own home.

The idea is that you get an accurate 3D impression how furniture and other wares will look in your home, especially in terms of design. The app includes over 3,200 items for you to check out from lamps to sofas to wastebins.

The app uses Google ARCore, Google’s augmented reality software for Android. ARCore has been in preview for a while but launched properly last month.

If you’re thinking you’ve heard of Ikea Place before, chances are you actually have – it’s been available for iOS since the launch of iOS 11 and Apple’s ARKit software. We’ve used both apps and we can say that both are neck and neck in terms of their capabilities.

“As of today, we have more than a million active users placing furniture in their homes, offices and out in the world, says Michael Valdsgaard, digital leader at Ikea. “Today is about breaking down another barrier and bringing the ease of Ikea Place to over 100 million Android devices.”

The Android app also introduces a new visual search feature powered by Grokstyle, enabling you to match stuff in your house (or more likely someone else’s house!) with items from the Ikea catalogue. It uses your device’s camera, naturally. Visual search has also launched on the latest version of the iOS app.

At launch, ARCore works on 13 handsets models with Android 7.0 Nougat and later including Google’s own Pixel lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S7, S8 and Note 8 as well as the OnePlus 5, LG V30 and Asus Zenfone AR.

Google is working to bring the toolkit to more devices throughout 2018 and indeed Samsung announced at MWC 2018 that the Galaxy S9 would support ARCore.

