Google Lens comes to more Android devices and even iOS users
- It's live in Google Photos for Android and iOS
- Also coming to more Android devices via Google Assistant
Google's AI camera feature, Google Lens, is expanding to more devices.
At launch, Google Lens was only live in the Photos app for Pixel phone users, and then it came to Google Assistant in late 2017. However, you still needed a Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, or Pixel 2XL to access the feature.
Now, any Android user - and even iOS users - can install the Google Photos app to start playing with Google Lens. Furthermore, owners of Android devices from Samsung, Huawei, LG, Motorola, Sony, and Nokia will also be able to access Google Lens through Google Assistant in "the coming weeks", Google has announced.
The company first introduced Google Lens at Google I/O 2017, giving us a preview of the software. It is an AI-powered technology that uses your smartphone's camera and deep machine learning to not only detect an object but understand what it detects and offer actions based on what it sees. You can learn more about it from here.
But, essentially, it enables you to do things such as point your phone at something, like a specific flower, then you can ask Google Assistant to identify the object. You'll not only be told the answer, but you'll also get suggestions based on the object. So, in the case of a flower, you may get suggestions about nearby florists, etc.
Another example of what Google Lens can do includes you being able to take a picture of the SSID sticker on a router, after which your phone will connect to the Wi-Fi network without you needing to do anything else.
