Google Assistant comes to Android L phones and Android M and N tablets
- Half of all Android users will now have access to Assistant
Google has announced it is expanding its Google Assistant service so that it will be available on more mobile devices.
It's coming to Android Lollipop phones as well as Android Marshmallow and Nougat tablets. It'll launch on Android Lollipop phones where Google Assistant is already available, like the UK. With this major expansion, Google said over 50 per cent of Android users across the world will have access to Google Assistant on their devices.
Google first unveiled Google Assistant in 2016 and launched it on the Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones. Google then brought it to Google Home, followed by Android Wear 2.0 and other select Nougat phones. Google also integrated the assistant on its Pixel Buds and opened it up to some third-party hardware, like GE appliances.
- Move over, Siri: Google Assistant is officially coming to iPhone
- Google Lens brings super powers to your phone camera
Now, for the first time, it's coming to Android M and N tablets. With Google Assistant on tablets, you can do all the usual stuff: set reminders, add to your shopping list, control your smart devices, ask about the weather, and more. However, it's only rolling out to tablet users with the language set to English in the US.
It will be coming to more languages next year, Google said.
