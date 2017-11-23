Google starts rolling out Google Lens to Pixel devices

Google has announced that its new Google Lens AI-based recognition software will begin rolling out to English-based Pixel phones in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, India and Singapore over the coming weeks.

Google Lens is an evolution of Google Goggles, and is built-into Google Assistant. With it, you can point your phone's camera at an everyday object, film poster, bar or restaurant (among many other things) and it will detect what it's looking at and then offer suggestions based on what it sees.

You can use it to quickly store digital copies of business cards in your phone, get information on world landmarks quickly and read book reviews and where to buy it, simply by scanning the front cover.

We've already seen a demo of Google Lens working and have been very impressed with the results. It not only accurately detects what objects are (in most cases) but offers quick and relevant suggestions, such as drink and cocktail recipes after we took a picture of a glass of wine.

Once the update for Google Lens is installed on your Pixel device - Google hasn't said it's an exclusive feature for the Pixel 2, so we assume all Pixel devices will receive it - simply press the Google Lens icon in the bottom right corner within Google Assistant. There's still no word on when the feature will roll out to other Android devices.