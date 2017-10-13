You can now control a Chromecast with Google Assistant on your phone
- It's handy for Android users
Google Assistant just got more useful for mobile device owners.
Google's digital assistant has always been able to control a Chromecast, but only from a Google Home speaker. Now, for the first time, Google Assistant on Android phones can do the same thing, as spotted Android Police. This new Google Assistant feature appears to still be rolling out and will work for the Chromecast, Chromecast Audio, and devices with built-in Chromecast capability.
Engadget said it's not only coming to Android phone users but also Google Assistant app on iPhone, though when we tried it on iPhone, it didn't work. It did, however, work with Google Assistant on our Android. We will try again later and update this piece. Anyway, this is a really handy trick, as it narrows the differences of what you can do with Google Assistant on different devices.
We have a full-length guide here that explains how Google Assistant works on a range of products, from Android TV devices to the Allo app, and unfortunately, the experience sometimes changes, which can get confusing. We think you should be able to do the same thing with Google Assistant no matter what device you use. Google is one step closer to achieving that now.
