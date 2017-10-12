Google finally begins integrating Duo video calling into Android

Remember Duo?

Last year, Google launched the video calling app, and now, it's integrating Duo directly into Android. According to a Google blog post, the company wants to roll out simpler video calling to Android users, so, going forward, they'll bein to see the option to start a video call. This feature is headed to the first-generation Pixel, Android One, and Nexus devices. It will also be available for the Pixel 2.

"We're working with our carrier and device partners to bring this experience to more Android devices over time," Google explained. When the video call is placed, it’ll go through your carrier’s ViLTE service (video over LTE). If you’re not on a carrier with that type of service, Google will instead put the call through Duo, meaning both the sender and the receiver needs to have the app installed.

Duo is free to use and enables 1-to-1 video and voice calls. It relies on your number, lets you reach people in your phone’s contacts list, offers end-to-end encryption, and has nifty features like Knock Knock, which lets you see live video of your caller before you answer. It's easy to use, too, because the app's interface is ridiculously simple. Check out our review here to see how it works.

Anyway, so, it looks like Google is trying to make Duo into Android's FaceTime. This new video-calling capability is now rolling out. Google also said it will add the ability later to upgrade an ongoing voice call to video with a single tap.