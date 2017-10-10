Fantastic Pixel 2 photos show how good this camera will be

When Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, it shouted loudly about its camera performance. Taking a clear swipe at Apple and the Portrait mode introduced with iOS 11 on the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus, Google said the Pixel 2 smartphones could do portrait mode "properly".

Neither Pixel 2 smartphone is fitted with a dual-lens camera, instead, Google has fitted a 12.2-megapixel single-lens camera with an f/1.8 aperture, but has used software and machine learning to provide the depth effects. The good news is you get the same camera no matter which phone you choose, unlike Apple who reserves the dual-lens camera for the Plus models.

1/13 Isaac Reynolds

CLIFF DIVING (SANTA CRUZ): There's a lot going on in this photo: light and dark shades, a moving object and the sea. Everything has been captured with a great deal of accuracy and the lack of motion blur around the person is particularly impressive.

We haven't been able to test the feature yet ourselves, but Isaac Reynolds, Product Manager at Google has uploaded a whole album of photos he's taken on the Pixel 2 and they look stunning.

If you were thinking of getting either of the Pixel 2 smartphones but wanted to see how well its camera performed, this should provide enough proof. Better yet, Isaac says all the photos are "unedited" and you can view the full album here.