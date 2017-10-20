Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals, prices and where to get them

Google has started to release its 2017 smartphones in the shape of the Google Pixel 2 first hitting the streets, then the Pixel 2 XL.

The Pixel 2 is a 5-inch handset while the larger of the two devices has a 6-inch screen. They both have the exact same features, including similar design, fingerprint sensors and IP67 water and dust resistance.

There's also a 12-megapixel rear camera and optical image stabilisation.

The Google Pixel 2 is now available in the UK from £629 for the 64GB version, £729 for the 128GB model.

The Google Pixel 2 XL starts at £799 for 64GB and costs £899 for 128GB.

In the US, the Pixel 2 costs $649 for the 64GB model, $749 for the 128GB. Pixel 2 XL is $849 unlocked for the 64GB version, $949 for the 128GB.

Both phones are available to order from Google itself now, with shipping having started for the Pixel 2 both in the UK and US. The Pixel 2 XL is also available in the States now, but won't hit the UK until 17 November - you can pre-order it though.

You can find out more from Google's own storefront in the UK and US: store.google.com.

You can choose a Verizon SIM on the US version of the Google store. The phone ships with the SIM card.

EE is carrying both phones in the UK.

It is offering them at a number of different price points, depending on the contract. For example, you can get the Pixel 2 for just £9.99 up front on a 24 month plan at £47.99 a month. That gives you unlimited minutes, texts and 8GB of 4G data.

The same plan is available for the Pixel 2 XL, but will cost £57.99 a month instead.

Both phones are eligible for a free Google Home Mini device if you pre-order between 4 October to 2 November for the Pixel 2, or 4 October to 14 November for Pixel 2 XL.

You can find out all about EE's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL plans on EE's online store.

Carphone Warehouse is ranging the phones in the UK too.

It is selling them SIM-free for the same prices as Google above, but you can also pick them up on contract.

For example, you can get the Pixel 2 for an up front cost of £59.99 and a monthly fee of £44 on O2, which gives you 15GB of 4G data.

Carphone Warehouse is also giving away a free Google Home Mini device worth £49 with every pre-order.

You can find the deals on the Carphone Warehouse website.