Google Pixel 2 XL pictured with a case and without a case in new leak

Google is holding an event this week to announce new Pixel-branded phones, which have just surfaced online.

Thanks to several leaks and rumours, we expect to see the second-generation Pixel and Pixel XL unveiled at Google's event. For instance, the latest leak, from notable leaker Evan Blass, consists of two images posted to Twitter. And the first image shows the Pixel 2 XL is in a case, while the other shows the same phone with no case.

The new Pixels are expected to feature Android 8.1 Oreo and a redesigned version of the Pixel Launcher. These leaked images seem to confirm that Google is ditching the “pill” and weather widgets in the launcher, in favour of a search bar located under the docked icons and a calendar/weather widget at the top of the launcher.

We can also see the device’s front-facing speakers, front camera, and bezels. The bezels are more noticeable when compared to rival flagships with nearly bezel-less front displays. Who knows if these are the real, but Blass has a good record. He also posted additional leaked images of the Pixel 2 XL as well as details on Venture Beat.

Manufactured by LG (and codenamed Taimen), Blass said the Pixel 2 XL will use the same chipset as the LG V30 and all the current Samsung flagships this year: the Snapdragon 835. It should also have a 6-inch, QHD+ display in an 18:9 aspect ratio, 4GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of storage, and 12-megapixel primary rear camera.

It will also have front stereo speakers and should be priced around $849/$949 (Pixel 2 XL), depending on capacity. We can also expect the Pixel 2 to be available from 15 November, Blass said. Google’s Pixel 2 event takes place on 4 October, so we'll know for sure then. See Pocket-lint's guide here for more info about the event.