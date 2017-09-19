Huge leak: Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL colours, pricing, and more

Google is holding an event soon, and nearly everything it plans to announce has just leaked out, including images of its Pixel 2 phones.

Droid-Life posted images of what they look like, as well as information on how much they cost and feature. First up: the HTC-made Pixel 2. It'll be available in "Kinda Blue, Just Black, and Clearly White" colours. It'll also have 64GB and 128GB storage options and be priced at $649 and $749, respectively. As for the LG-made Pixel 2 XL, it will come in a “Black and White” and “Just Black" colours.

Storage-wise, you can expect 64GB or 128GB storage, priced at $849 and $949, respectively. No word yet on UK pricing. The report didn't include any other details about specifications, but check out Pocket-lint's rumour round up if you care to know more.

When they're live in the Google Store, you’ll be able to buy them from here and here. Alongside news of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones, Droid-Life has revealed leaked details and images of a new Google Home Mini speaker, Daydream 2 VR headset, and Pixelbook laptop.

Check out Pocket-lint's guide here on Google's 4 October event for more information about what the company will most likely unveil.