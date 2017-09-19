Huge leak: Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL colours, pricing, and more

Google is holding an event soon, and nearly everything it plans to announce has just leaked out, including images of its Pixel 2 phones.
Droid-Life posted images of what they look like, as well as information on how much they cost and feature. First up: the HTC-made Pixel 2. It'll be available in "Kinda Blue, Just Black, and Clearly White" colours. It'll also have 64GB and 128GB storage options and be priced at $649 and $749, respectively. As for the LG-made Pixel 2 XL, it will come in a “Black and White” and “Just Black" colours.
Storage-wise, you can expect 64GB or 128GB storage, priced at $849 and $949, respectively. No word yet on UK pricing. The report didn't include any other details about specifications, but check out Pocket-lint's rumour round up if you care to know more.
- Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL: Everything you need to know
- Google Daydream: Everything you need to know
- What is Google Home and how does it work?
- Google quietly kills its high-end Pixel Chromebook laptop
When they're live in the Google Store, you’ll be able to buy them from here and here. Alongside news of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones, Droid-Life has revealed leaked details and images of a new Google Home Mini speaker, Daydream 2 VR headset, and Pixelbook laptop.
Check out Pocket-lint's guide here on Google's 4 October event for more information about what the company will most likely unveil.