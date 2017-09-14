Google will unveil next Pixel on 4 October, says we should 'ask more'
- Google will hold an event on 4 October
- Expect to see the next Pixel phones
Google doesn't want you to think about iPhone X anymore.
The company has launched a website that suggests we "ask more" and teases, "thinking about changing phones?", followed by an announcement that tells us to "stay tuned for more on 4 October". Google also posted a video that shows people typing into its search bar several questions, like, "what's wrong with my phone's battery" and "why does my phone take so many blurry photos?"
That means we can expect the next Pixel phones to arrive on 4 October. Google wants us to believe they'll be better than other phones, maybe even iPhone X. If you recall, it launched the Pixel and Pixel XL on 4 October 2016. These were first phones to be branded as “Pixel, Phone by Google". One year later, Google appears to be giving us a new generation and has launched a marketing campaign to kick things off.
A Google billboard was spotted in Boston earlier, with the tagline "ask more of your phone" and a 4 October date at the bottom, so the media had already assumed the next Pixel phones would be unveiled on that date, but now, things are official. It also appears the Pixel XL 2 will be made by LG. It's a rumour we've heard before, but now, thanks to an FCC filing that's surfaced, it's been confirmed.
The Pixel XL 2 is expected to make a shift to a 5.99-inch 18:9 display, and it'll have a smaller glass section on the rear, so that the fingerprint scanner sits in the metal section instead. It should also use the Snapdragon 835 processor, and not a Snapdragon 836, which was previously suggested. But we don't have long to wait to see.
We'll bring you all the details as they're announced by Google.
