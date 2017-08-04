  1. Home
Google Pixel 2 pops up in leaked image with bezels, no dual cameras

- It won't have an edge-to-edge screen or dual cameras

- But it will ditch the headphone jack

- Is Google being selective with trends it's embracing?

Google doesn't care about what's "in" right now.

We know this because it's decided to buck a bunch of hot phone trends this year, according to a new leak. Here's the thing: Google is working on a follow-up to its Pixel handsets from last year (the Pixel and Pixel XL), and VentureBeat's Evan Blass has just leaked a photo of it. While it's not a crystal-clear image, we can see that the device has noticeable bezels, meaning it doesn't have an edge-to-edge screen.

Samsung's Galaxy S8, the upcoming Note 8, and the rumored iPhone 8 all have - or are expected to have - minimal bezels and edge-to-edge screens. Blass also claimed Google isn't adding a dual-camera system, something you can find on every phone from Andy Rubin's upcoming Essential Phone to the the OnePlus 5. But there is one particular phone trend that has caught Google's eye, oddly.

Both Blass and 9to5Google' Stephen Hall have claimed that the new Pixel will ditch the headphone jack and rely on Bluetooth and USB-C audio. Apple was one of the first manufacturers to make this decision in an attempt to better waterproof the iPhone 7, but it's a controversial decision that has been criticised by many. So, out of all the trends to ignore, it's weird that Google didn't skip that one.

See Pocket-lint's Pixel 2 guide for more leaks and rumours.

