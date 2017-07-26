These new Pixel 2 renders give us a clearer look at Google's 2017 phones

Fresh renders of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 have surfaced online, courtesy of MySmartPrice and OnLeaks. The pair have collaborated before on various phone renders, and they've often been pretty accurate.

The renders take into account the previously rumoured screen sizes of 4.97- and 5.99-inches, but both offer similar designs. That being all-screen front panels, fingerprint scanner on the rear, a two-tone rear finish and a slightly protruding camera.

The Pixel is said to measure 145.3 x 69.3 x 7.8 mm, while the larger Pixel XL 2 measures 157.6 x 76.3 x 7.9 mm. That makes both devices ever so slightly taller and wider than the models they'll replace, but with larger screens filling the space.

The smaller Pixel has slightly larger bezels above and below the screen compared to its bigger brother, but both phones manage to cram in what appear to be dual stereo speakers into those bezels. As suggested in previous rumours, both phones appear to ditch the 3.5mm headphone port, which if true, will mean they'll use the USB-C port for audio output.

Obviously, being renders, we're not given any more information about the phones other than their possible design. They don't give away which manufacturer or manufacturers will be making the phones, as both HTC and LG have been suggested.

We expect to see the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 announced in October, if Google follows a similar launch pattern to the original duo.