11 Daydream-ready VR smartphones will arrive soon, says Google

Looking for a phone to work with your Daydream View headset?

According to Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO and the latest Alphabet board member, you'll have a bunch of new choices by the end of this year. More specifically, Pichai said there will be 11 Android smartphones that support Google’s Daydream virtual reality platform. That's a huge uptick from the current selection that only includes Google's own Pixel line and a few devices from ASUS, Huawei, Motorola, and ZTE.

Check out Pocket-lint's guide to learn more about Daydream. It essentially allows compatible smartphones to slot into one of Google’s Daydream View headsets to power VR experiences. It works with an accompanying touch controller, too, although it doesn't have the same power as larger PC-tethered headsets like the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. We still think it's extremely portable and immersive, though.

Samsung has already announced that its new flagships, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, will support Daydream, but you'll need a software update, which has started to roll out. We don't yet know which Daydream devices are coming down the pipeline, though we're pretty sure Google's next Pixel phones will arrive this autumn with support in tow.