Google Pixel 2 could be first phone to pack Snapdragon 836 SoC

Google's upcoming Pixel 2 flagships will likely be powered by Qualcomm's follow-up to the Snapdragon 835.

The Pixel 2 will reportedly be the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 836 system on a chip - a rumoured, high-end processor. Keep in mind Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC powers all the latest flagship Android phones, from the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ to the HTC U11 and even OnePlus 5. So, Google's next flagship phones will of course need the very latest Snapdragon silicon, too.

Now, the rumour comes from unnamed industry insiders, who didn’t mention whether the SoC will be featured in both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and it doesn't match up with previous information that indicated the handsets will come with the Snapdragon 835. Nevertheless, it claimed we can expect the Snapdragon 836, which features higher peak GPU and CPU clock speeds than the Snapdragon 835.

Of course, you should take all this with a pinch of salt. And check out Pocket-lint's Pixel 2 round-up for more circulating rumours and reports about what the phones might feature. We'll probably known more concrete information by this autumn, as Google's next Pixels are expected to debut in early October 2017. We'll keep you posted.