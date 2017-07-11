Amazing Google Pixel XL 2017 render shows a super sexy giant

Google is working on the next Pixel phones, and an image of the larger-sized phone has appeared.

Android Police, which has a great track record when it comes to leaking Android mobile news, has created a render of the second-generation Pixel XL based on reliable information.

The report warned that the final design might change, of course, but as you can see from the image, the phone’s front has smaller bezels around the OLED screen when compared to last year’s Pixel. It’s also taller and slimmer.

The next Pixel XL is a 6-inch phone with a 2:1 aspect ratio (just like the LG G6). It has a flat display with curved glass along the edges, and similar to HTC's latest flagship, the sides of the device can be squeezed to access various software tricks. But while HTC made the 2016 Pixels, it seems as though LG is making the 2017 models, which is odd, considering HTC first introduced the squeezing gimmick.

It also looks like Google wants to keep the glass on the back, unfortunately, and the fingerprint sensor is now embedded in the aluminium part of the frame. The phone's rear camera lens also has a larger sensor cutout. And there’s just one lens, meaning the phone probably won't have a dual-camera setup, something that's increasingly becoming standard on premium flagship devices.

We still don't know for sure what the phone will be called or whether it will have features like waterproofing and wireless charging. But we'll probably known more this autumn, as Google's next Pixels will likely debut in early October 2017.