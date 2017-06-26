More Google Pixel 2 details emerge, Pixel 2 XL to sport 5.99-inch OLED display

More details surrounding the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have leaked to XDA-Developers by a "source familiar with the matter that spent time with at least one of the phones". The details suggest the two devices, currently codenamed Taimen and Walleye, will come with 5.99-inch and 4.97-inch screens.

This confirms that Taimen will be the larger of the two devices, something that was alluded to a couple of weeks ago, when it was suggested Google will only be releasing two devices, not three. It was rumoured that LG would be responsible for making the Taimen phone, while HTC would handle the Walleye.

XDA-Developers has since learned that the Taimen will come with a 1440p OLED panel provided by LG Display, which could explain the reference to LG in the Android Issue Tracker. It's highly likely that HTC will once again manufacture the Pixel 2 and 2 XL after S2 and M2 codenames were found in the HTC U11's system files.

XDA's source says the Taimen/Pixel 2 XL will have a 5.99-inch display and much smaller bezels than on the previous Pixel XL, meaning it could have a similar form-factor than its predecessor. Being a flagship device it will almost certainly run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and should come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The two-tone glass and metal finish on the rear panel is expected to make a return, but XDA says the glass section at the top won't house the fingerprint scanner anymore. However it doesn't say where it will be moved to.

The Walleye device meanwhile will be the smaller device, with a 4.97-inch full HD display. Design-wise it's not expected to shift too much from last year's Pixel, so will sport similar-sized bezels. It too will get the Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

XDA is confident of its source's credibility, and features such as the Snapdragon 835 processor are a given, so we have some faith in these rumours. But as with any rumour, it should be taken with a pinch of salt for now.