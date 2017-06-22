  1. Home
Google Pixel 2 pops up in HTC U11's system files, confirms HTC involvement

|
- References to S2 and M2 found

- Could mean HTC is still on course for two handsets

You never know what you might find in a phone's system files, if you dig deep enough. You might even find confirmation that a manufacturer is working on additional devices; even hugely-anticipated handsets for other, major companies.

For example, we've understood for a while that HTC signed a multi-device agreement with Google, when it was tasked to make the current generation of Pixel phones. Now though we have confirmation that the HTC-made Pixel 2 and even the Pixel XL 2 are on their way.

Japanese blog HTC Soku claims that a system file found on the Taiwanese version of the HTC U11 lists several handset codenames:

  • OCEAN_WHL
  • OCEAN_UL
  • OCEAN_DUGL
  • OCEAN_DTWL
  • OCEAN_UHL
  • OCEAN_UHL_JAPAN
  • OCEAN_A
  • S2
  • M2

Ocean was the original codename of the HTC U11, but it's the last two that are of most interest. The S1 and M1 were the codenames given, by HTC, to the Google Pixel and Pixel XL respectively.

It makes sense, therefore, to presume the S2 and M2 are their replacements.

What muddies the waters somewhat are recent reports that the Pixel XL 2 had been ditched. Or that LG was making a second, larger device.

Maybe they were incorrect - they were rumours after all. Another possibility is that the system file was created before Google scrapped plans for a refreshed XL version. The LG-made phablet, therefore, could still be on the cards.

Either way, leaks like this ramp up the closer we get to an official unveiling. If last year is anything to go by, that could be around October time.

