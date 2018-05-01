When is Android Oreo coming to my phone?

Google releases a new version of Android each year. In 2017, it was Android 8.0 Oreo, the name revealed on 21 August during the solar eclipse in the US.

Like 2016's Nougat update, Android Oreo was initially launched as a developer preview as Android O before the official unveiling at the opening keynote of the I/O 2017 conference, so some were using Oreo for some time in beta form.

Android 8.0 Oreo has been officially available for some time, with Google confirming on 21 August 2017 that the source code had been pushed to Android Open Source Project. Android 8.1 has been rolling-out to Google devices too.

From this date onward there's a lot of testing to be done - carrier/network testing, as well as testing on different devices. For manufacturers, this is the start of the testing process to integrate the latest version of Android onto their devices.

Google also confirmed that besides its own devices, the following manufacturers are scheduled to update or launch and Android Oreo device:

Asus

Essential

General Mobile

HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones

Huawei

HTC

Kyocera

LG

Motorola

Samsung

Sharp

Sony

There's no fixed timescale on how long this process takes, but here's what we know so far.

Google started rolling out Android O as a public beta for some of the more recent Pixel and Nexus devices in May 2017, but now it's official, Google confirmed on 21 August that carrier testing is underway for devices.

All the Nexus and Pixel devices should now be running Android Oreo 8.1, after it began rolling out on 14 December following the launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Asus started rolling out Oreo-based software to the ZenFone 4 globally at the end of December 2017, way ahead of schedule.

Along with the official launch of five new ZenFone 4 models, Asus initially confirmed that the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 3 series would both be upgraded to Android Oreo by the second half of 2018. With the Zenfone 4 already having started receiving the update, the ZenFone 3 shouldn't be too far behind.

Asus did also say that the ZenFone 3 would get the latest ZenUI 4.0 shortly after the ZenFone 4 is released.

While it hasn't given a specific indication as to timeframe, BlackBerry Mobile has confirmed to CrackBerry which of its devices will be getting updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. The company has now launched five Android phones: Priv, DTEK50, DTEK60, KeyOne and Motion. The last two of those run Android Nougat, and will likely be the only ones that get Oreo.

BlackBerry Mobile has stated that the PRIV won't be getting updated to Google's latest operating system, and it's unclear whether any of the DTEK range will be. However, the KeyOne and Motion will get the new software, and we suspect it'll eventually land on the phones some point at the beginning of 2018.

BlackBerry phones aren't normally among the first to be updated, and there are extra layers of software to test, which include the baked-in security features.

The following models have been confirmed to be getting Oreo.

General Mobile GM 6 Android One

General Mobile GM 6 d Android One

General Mobile GM 5 Plus Android One

General Mobile GM 5 Plus d Android One

The squeezy HTC U11 has been confirmed to be on the list for Android Oreo and the - as yet unannounced - Android P. The Android Oreo update has started rolling out to U11 devices in Taiwan, HTC's home country. HTC's Mo Versi, VP of product, confirmed that Oreo would be rolling out from 27 November 2017 to unlocked versions of the phone.

HTC has confirmed via Twitter a couple of its other devices will also get Android Oreo. The company's newer phones are normally among the first to get updates, and could even be available before the end of 2017.

As for the HTC 10, it appears as though the upgrade started its rollout towards the end of January 2017. Several users have confirmed that their HTC 10's have received the update recently.

Confirmed HTC phones to get Android Oreo:

HTC U11+ - launches with Oreo

HTC U11 - from 27 November

HTC U Ultra

HTC 10 - From January 2017

Huawei has finally confirmed which of its phones will get Android Oreo. We've been waiting for some time to find out which Huawei devices would be in line for the update and now Huawei's Handset Business VP Bruce Lee has confirmed the list of devices.

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro come running Android Oreo, and there is a beta test for those with the Mate 9 (you can find the beta test details here), which comes with EMUI 8.0. Huawei has also confirmed that Oreo should be on the Mate 9 four weeks after the Mate 10 launches, which is mid-November.

Confirmed Huawei phones for Oreo:

Huawei Mate 10 Pro - launches with Oreo

Huawei Mate 10 - launches with Oreo

Huawei Mate 9 - mid- to late-December 2017

Huawei Mate 8

Huawei P9

Huawei P9 Plus

Huawei Nova Youth Edition

Huawei Nova 2

Huawei Nova 2 Plus

Honor, Huawei's sub-brand has stated via its Indian Twitter account that the Honor 8 won't be getting Android Oreo at all, due to software and hardware limitations. In stark contradiction, the Honor France Twitter account stated that both the Honor 8 and 7X would be getting it from second quarter 2018. We'll find out in time which is correct.

With that said, Honor confirmed that Android 8.0 would roll out for the Honor 8 Pro from 1 February, with the Honor 9 following shortly after.

Along with the major platform update beneath the EMUI skin, there are a few new features added in this software. Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9 users can expect faster boot times, notification dots on app icons, and also more efficient Smart Tips. You'll also get a more simplified main Settings menu and - of course - the new emoji.

Honor smartphones expected to get Oreo:

Honor 6X

Honor 7X - Q2 2018

Honor 8 Pro - From 1 February 2018

Honor 8 - Q2 2018

Honor 9 - From later in February 2018

LG is yet to state its plans in regards to the Android 8.0 Oreo update.

We'll update with information once LG announces anything, but we suspect we're looking at the end of 2017/start of 2018 for its newest phones. The beta for the LG V30 has rolled-out in Korea and the US.

LG V30

LG V30+

Motorola has confirmed that 12 of its phones will be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update, starting in fall 2017.

Moto Z

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play Droid

Moto Z2 Play

Moto Z2 Force Edition

Moto X4

Moto G5

Moto G5 Plus

Moto G5s

Moto G5s Plus

According to XDA-Developers the Z2 Force update has already started its roll out, while some users with the X4 Android One edition have also started to see the software land on their devices.

HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has confirmed that all of Nokia's Android smartphones will be upgraded to Android Oreo, the Nokia 3 included.

Nokia confirmed on 24 November 2017 that Oreo was ready for the Nokia 8 and we have it on our device in the office. In late January 2018 Sarvikas also confirmed that the Oreo update for Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 had started its official rollout. Those devices had previously been in beta from the end of 2017.

Confirmed Nokia phones to get Android Oreo:

Nokia 8 - from 24 November

Nokia 7 - from 16 January

Nokia 6 (2018) - from 16 January

Nokia 6 (2017) - from 30 January

Nokia 5 - from 30 January

Nokia 3

OnePlus has announced that it will be pushing the Android Oreo update to the OnePlus 3 and 3T, initially as a beta version via its Open Beta Program. This has also been extended to the OnePlus 5T.

So here are the confirmed OnePlus phones getting Android Oreo:

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3

The OTA update of Android Oreo started to roll to some OnePlus 5 devices towards the end of December 2017, with the updating pushed to OnePlus 3 and 3T devices as of 20 November. As for the 5T, that is currently in open beta stage, so the official launch for that shouldn't be too far away.

Samsung started to push Android Oreo to its phones in early-2018, and a beta version of the new software has been available for Galaxy S8 and S8+ handsets in the UK, US and South Korea for a little while now. It's only available for unlocked devices in the UK, or unlocked devices and those on Sprint or T-Mobile in the US.

The beta brought with it Samsung Experience 9.0 (formerly TouchWiz) and new features such as managing individual notifications, new clock designs for the always-on display, support for AAC and Sony LDAC audio codecs and being able to put the phone to sleep when casting content to a TV.

At the beginning of February 2018, Samsung started to push out the Android 8 Oreo update to the Galaxy S8. To begin with, it was only spotted as being available in Germany - as noted by SamMobile - however, this is usually a precursor to a much wider global rollout, presuming the German launch goes smoothly.

SamMobile also estimated which other phones will be getting Android Oreo alongside the Galaxy S8 and S8+ - most likely in the first half of 2018 too.

It made judgements based on Samsung history and trends, which suggest that, in the vast majority of cases, the company pushes two major Android updates to its phones before resorting to just security patches. If true, that's bad news for owners of the Samsung Galaxy S6, which has had two major updates already. But it'll be great news to users of the following phones and tablets:

Samsung Galaxy S8 - From February 2018

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy S7 - From May 2018

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge - From May 2018

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy Note FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

There are some exceptions. SamMobile suggests that some handsets, such as the J series, traditionally only get the one update in their lifespan - but that they should still get Android Oreo.

The site also suggests that some other devices could also get the update, but it is less clear:

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 VE (2016)

Samsung Galaxy A

We await official news from Samsung and it's worth remembering that the above are just based on a guesstimate for now. But it does all make sense.

Sony Mobile has now confirmed which Xperia phones will get Android Oreo, with a total of 10 models being chosen to receive the update. Those models are:

Sony Xperia X

Sony Xperia X Performance - from 27 November

Sony Xperia XZ - from 24 November

Sony Xperia X Compact

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZs - from 24 November

Sony Xperia XA1

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

Sony Xperia Touch

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus

The Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact, XA2 and XA2 Ultra all launch with Oreo pre-installed.