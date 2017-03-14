Google's next Pixel phones have the codenames 'Walleye' and 'Muskie'

The codenames for Google's Pixel 2 phones have been revealed.

Little is known about the next Pixel flagship smartphones, but based on a few reports so far, we know that Google plans to launch them this year and that they will be premium devices with high-end price tags. And now, thanks to a new report from Android Police, we know what Google has been calling the devices internally.

Google’s Android Open Source Project gerrit reportedly revealed one of the devices’ codenames: Walleye. The smaller Pixel device is Walleye, and although the gerrit only mentioned Walleye, Android Police said its unnamed source also revealed that the larger Pixel device is known as Muskie. If you remember, last year's gerrit only showed Marlin, not Sailfish - the two codenames used for the first-generation Pixels.

The Mountain View company has a longstanding history, going back to the Galaxy Nexus, of code-naming devices after sea dwelling creatures. And like Samsung's Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, as well as Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Google will probably continue to release a pair of flagships this year. But don't expect to see these new Google-branded devices until around October 2017.

Check out Pocket-lint's round-up for more details on what we'd like to see from Pixel 2, which is what we're calling the upcoming devices for the time being. The company is rumoured to be ditching the headphone jack on the next Pixel. We're not sure how we feel about that yet.