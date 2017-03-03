Google Pixel 2 due in 2017, will once again be a premium handset

There's a certain predictability to smartphone releases and we never really doubted that the Google Pixel would get a 2017 update, but now we have more concrete clarification, thanks to brief interview with Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of hardware at Google.

Talking to AndroidPit, Osterloh is quoted as saying: "There is an annual rhythm in the industry. So, you can count on us to follow it … You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now."

We'd expect the Google Pixel 2 to fall into that annual refresh cycle as the Nexus did before it, so it's probably to expect the Google Pixel 2 launch to fall into October or November 2017.

Those hoping for a return to the affordable Nexus days may be disappointed, as continuing with the Pixel 2 tease, Osterloh confirmed that it will stay in a premium position, reportedly saying that the cheaper segment will be left to other manufacturers.

It's hardly the biggest reveal about future Pixel devices and doesn’t really tell us anything we hadn't all assumed, but it's a good starting point for the future Android phone.

As for the design, hardware, or new features, we'll have to see what unfolds over the next 6 months.