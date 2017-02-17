You can now get the Google Pixel in 'Really Blue' colour finish, pre-order yours now

Google has announced the Pixel and Pixel XL will be available in the 'Really Blue' colour finish announced last Autumn, exclusively on EE through Carphone Warehouse. It joins the current Quite Black and Very Silver colours options.

You can pre-order one now, and it will be in stores from the 24 February. EE has set-up two exclusive pay monthly deals for the phones:

Pixel 32GB - free @ £45.00/month for unltd mins/ texts, 7GB of data, free Daydream VR headset and 10 BAFTA winning movies from the Google Play Store

Pixel XL 32GB: free @ 50.99/month for unltd mins/texts, 7GB of data, free Daydream VR headset and 10 BAFTA winning movies from the Google Play Store

Carphone Warehouse has said it will announce its own SIM-free pricing soon, although it's likely to cost the same as the black and silver options already available: £599 for Pixel and £719 for Pixel XL

Rachael Roberts, Industrial Designer at Google commented: “Launching just in time for London Fashion Week, Pixel “Really Blue” is the bold and youthful sibling to the Quite Black and Very Silver colours. Our goal for Pixel was to create a simple and smart design in a beautifully crafted case and we hope “Really Blue” will appeal to the fun and stylish fashionistas among us.”