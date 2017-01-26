Google Pixel 2 flagship and Pixel 2B budget phone details leak out

Not wanting to miss out on what seems to be the official phone leak week, Google Pixel has popped up with its own set of rumours.

9to5Google has shared some details about the next-generation "Pixel 2". It's supposed to feature waterproofing with a "decent water and dust resistance rating", the report said. The upcoming flagship will also have a much improved camera, as Google seems to be really focusing on that spec, trying to master low light photography. Keep in mind Google heavily marketed the first Pixel's low-light capabilities, and generally has been well received.

Although the phone's camera will "not have large MP size," it will "compensate in extra features". Other leaked details includes a note that Google is making a few prototypes, including a budget "Pixel 2B" version that's being tested with different chipsets - "some with Snapdragon 83X chips, others with Intel chips" or even a Google-developed "custom chipset" - and less powerful hardware.

Pixel 2B would also be significantly cheaper than the Pixel 2, and it could launch at the same time or shortly after Pixel 2, which is getting a $50 price hike. The two versions would be aimed at different markets. The Pixel 2B, for instance, appears geared toward emerging markets.

