  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Google I/O 2017 developer event will be held on 17-19 May

|
Google Google I/O 2017 developer event will be held on 17-19 May
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

- 17-19 May in Mountain View, California

- Updates to Assistant, Home, Android expected

Google has announced, rather cryptically, the location and dates for its annual I/O event. This year's convention will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, the same location as 2016. It's a space that's basically in Google's backyard, and is larger than the long serving Moscone Events Center. Google is obviously hoping for a large turnout, then.

The Google Developers Twitter account sent a tweet on 24 January with a cryptic clue and within 24 hours the internet responded with the answer. Google said there would be five puzzles that needed to be solved, each one getting progressively harder. We're not entirely sure how it was solved ourselves, but this page on Android Police gives some insight.

Google has also now made live the official I/O website, although there are no details about to expect on there at the moment. We expect Google to announce updates to Google Assistant, including integration with more devices. There could also be updates to Google Home, Google's Amazon Echo rival.

  • What is Google Assistant, how does it work, and when can you use it?

There may be some talk surround the next iteration of Android, Android O, but it's likely to just be a passing mention such as what we can expect to see when the full version is released later in the year. 

There's still a few months to wait until Google reveals all, so we'll no doubt be hearing rumours and leaks in the run up to May.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Comments