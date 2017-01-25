Google I/O 2017 developer event will be held on 17-19 May

Google has announced, rather cryptically, the location and dates for its annual I/O event. This year's convention will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, the same location as 2016. It's a space that's basically in Google's backyard, and is larger than the long serving Moscone Events Center. Google is obviously hoping for a large turnout, then.

The Google Developers Twitter account sent a tweet on 24 January with a cryptic clue and within 24 hours the internet responded with the answer. Google said there would be five puzzles that needed to be solved, each one getting progressively harder. We're not entirely sure how it was solved ourselves, but this page on Android Police gives some insight.

Google has also now made live the official I/O website, although there are no details about to expect on there at the moment. We expect Google to announce updates to Google Assistant, including integration with more devices. There could also be updates to Google Home, Google's Amazon Echo rival.

What is Google Assistant, how does it work, and when can you use it?

There may be some talk surround the next iteration of Android, Android O, but it's likely to just be a passing mention such as what we can expect to see when the full version is released later in the year.

There's still a few months to wait until Google reveals all, so we'll no doubt be hearing rumours and leaks in the run up to May.