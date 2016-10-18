Google is opening a pop up store in London for all things Pixel

The Pixel and Pixel XL, Google's first phones built end-to-end go on sale this Thursday. To mark the occasion, Google is taking over a section of Currys PC World in Tottenham Court Road with a new Google Shop that will open bright and early at 7am on Thursday morning.

If you want to be among the first to get your hands on the new phones, you'd best set your alarms now.

The pop up shop will be open for six months, but for the first two days only, Google will be hosting live talks, music and interactive installations.

Talks will revolve around such things as Google Assistant, where you'll be shown how powerful it is and what you can do with it, while others will focus on how to get the best out of the camera and new messaging features.

Google's Daydream VR headset will also be available at the Google Shop, with several different VR experiences and games to try and buy. The Google Shop will be open on Thursday from 7am - 8pm and Friday from 9am to 8pm.

The Pixel phones represent the first time Google has moved away from using hardware partners and installing its Android software, instead choosing to design and build the phones itself. They're fitted with features to take on the likes of Apple and Samsung and have a premium price to match.

You can read our full review of the Google Pixels right now.