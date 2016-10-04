Google Pixel and Pixel XL: When and where can I get them?

Google officially took the wraps of its new pure Android smartphones at the beginning of October - the Pixel and Pixel XL. The devices replace the Nexus range and bring with them a premium design, flagship specs and simple "G" branding.

The Pixel offers a 5-inch Full HD display, while the Pixel XL has a larger and sharper 5.5-inch Quad HD display. Both sport AMOLED technology, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor supported by 4GB of RAM.

Unlike the Nexus devices, the Pixel smartphones are a little more widely available than just the Google Store. The devices go on sale today, 20 October, and this feature tells you where you will be able to buy the Pixel and Pixel XL in the UK and the US.

Google will of course be offering the Pixel and Pixel XL through its own store. The Pixel starts from £599 and the Pixel XL starts at £719.

You can find the Google Store Pixel and Pixel XL order page here.

Carphone Warehouse is stocking the Pixel and Pixel XL. They are available SIM-free, as well as on a number of networks including EE, iD, O2 and Vodafone.

The cheapest deal for the Pixel with no upfront cost appears to be with Vodafone. You'll pay £47 a month for 24-months and you'll get unlimited minutes and texts, along with 1GB of data.

The cheapest deal for the Pixel XL with no upfront cost is again with Vodafone. This one costs £62 a month for 24-months and it will give you unlimited minutes and texts, along with 12GB of data.

You can find the Carphone Warehouse Pixel and Pixel XL order page here.

EE is the exclusive network partner for the Pixel and Pixel XL in the UK so if you were hoping for O2, Vodafone or Three not tied into Carphone Warehouse, you're out of luck.

The Pixel is £9.99 on a £50.99 a month, 24-month 4GEE contract that offers unlimited minutes, texts and 10GB of data.

The Pixel XL is £9.99 on a £55.99 a month, 24-month 4GEE contract that also offers unlimited minutes, texts and 10GB of data.

You can find the EE Pixel and Pixel XL order page here.

Those of you in the US can pick up the Google Pixel and Pixel XL through Verizon. The network is offering all three colour options and you can buy the devices SIM-free or take out a monthly contract.

The Pixel is available starting at $28.08 a month for 24 months or $649.99.

The Pixel XL is available starting at $32.08 a month for 24 months or $769.99.

You can find the Verizon Pixel and Pixel XL order page here.

The Pixel and Pixel XL are also available through Best Buy in the US. Like Verizon, Best Buy has all three colour options available but it only appears to be offering the devices on contracts rather than SIM-only.

The Pixel is available starting at $27 a month for 24 months, while the Pixel XL is available starting at $31 a month for 24 months.

Customers will get a $100 Best Buy gift card included however.

You can find the Best Buy Pixel and Pixel XL order page here.

If you want to read more about the Pixel devices before you buy, head to our Google hub where you'll find all our news, features and reviews surrounding the two smartphones.