Google Pixel and Pixel XL official: Bye, bye Nexus

Google has officially revealed its new pure Android smartphones in the form of the Pixel and Pixel XL. They are also the first phones to come with Google Assistant, the company's new voice-activated helper, built in.

The two devices launch in place of the Nexus handsets, carrying simplified "G" branding representing the tagline "Made By Google". It is widely thought HTC is the manufacturer behind the smartphones, acting as a contractor for Google, rather than a partner as has been the case with Nexus devices in the past.

The Pixel is the smaller of the two new smartphones, but the design and many of the specifications are identical to the larger Pixel XL. The Pixel has a 5-inch Full HD display, while the Pixel XL has a 5.5-inch Quad HD display.

Both offer AMOLED technology, both are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4 and both devices feature a metal build with a glass panel covering the top third of the rear, housing a circular fingerprint sensor.

There is a 12-megapixel rear camera, featuring an aperture of f/2.0 and 1.55µm pixels on the rear of the two devices, along with an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. They also feature HDR+ with zero shutter lag, so shots can have excellent contrast in all lighting conditions.

Video stabilisation is also included to keep footage as smooth as possible.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor is under both hoods, supported by 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 128GB of internal storage and they both offer USB Type-C charging. The Pixel has a 2,770mAh battery, while the Pixel XL has a slightly larger capacity at 3,450mAh. It's claimed that they can both be charged for up to seven hours in just 15 minutes.

There is 24/7 customer care on tap for Pixel users.

The Pixel and Pixel XL will launch with Android 7.1 Nougat from the box, offering users a raw Android experience and all the latest features Google has to offer. And there are a whole slew of differently designed rear shell cases on offer.

It's available in the UK through EE and Carphone Warehouse, and Verizon in the States, in three colours: blue, black and silver. It starts at $649 in the US, as rumoured previously, and is now available on pre-order. An actual shipping date is yet to be announced.