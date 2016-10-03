Huge Pixel and Pixel XL leak gives us a good look at the Made by Google phones

Google is expected to unveil its new handsets on Tuesday 4 October and it looks like we have all the information about them thanks to launch-day images from Canadian carrier Bell and full specifications thanks to Carphone Warehouse.

Rumours have long suggested that Google will be calling these phones the Pixel and Pixel XL and that's conveniently confirmed, with the Bell website offering the Pixel and Pixel XL phones for pre-order. Carphone Warehouse's extraordinary leak has dedicated pages for the Pixel and Pixel XL phones, offering some more pictures and specs.

The launch-day images were shared via Steve Hemmerstoffer on Twitter, but also appeared at a similar time on Reddit, and treated to very clear images of the two Made by Google phones.

The design matches a number of leaks we've seen previously, most noticeably from VentureBeat, which displayed phones of the same design.

Thought to be manufactured by HTC, the white Pixel reminds us a lot of the HTC One A9 and if the quality of build is the same then we'd be totally happy. The Pixel is expected to be a 5-inch device, while the Pixel XL is thought to be 5.5 inches.

From the images alone we can't draw too many additional conclusions, but what we can see Pixel Launcher that recently leaked, with a new apps tray that opens with a slide up and refreshed home button.

You'll also notice the round icons. While Chrome has always been round, it looks like Google might be pushing round icons on us.

Carphone Warehouse meanwhile seemingly confirms the specs of both phones, showing a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 4 for the Pixel XL and a 5-in 1920 x 1080 AMOLED display for the smaller Pixel. Other features that are the same across both leaks are 12-megapixel rear cameras with f/2.0 aperture and 8MP front-facing cameras.

Both phones should also receive fingerprint sensors, Snapdragon 821 processors, 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 128GB of onboard storage.

The Carphone Warehouse pages do mention a microSD card slot, but it's been pointed out on Android Central's forums that this isn't true. That, along with a typo: "Knock Knoc feature", means we can't take all the information leaked as gospel for now.

One thing we do learn from both leaks is that Google could be pushing for wider availability of the Pixel phones compared to the previously limited availability of the Nexus. That suggests that Google is taking its smartphone business an awful lot more seriously now.

We'll know everything on 4 October and we'll bring you all the confirmed details in a few days.