Google Pixel XL now fully revealed in another amazing Pixel leak

Shortly after Google Pixel was fully revealed in a leak by VentureBeat, another clear leak surfaced depicting its bigger sibling.

Google is planning a major event for 4 October, when it is expected to launch two new flagship Pixel-branded phones and other hotly-anticpated hardware like the Google Home voice-activated speaker and 4K-capable Chromecast Ultra. So, naturally, there has been no shortage to leaks and rumours approaching launch day, with the latest example yet being a clear look at the Google Pixel XL, thanks to an image from VentureBeat.

This year, Google looks to be dumping the Nexus programme for smartphones and pushing Pixel devices instead. There are said to be two Pixel handsets, the larger of which, pictured here, offers a 5.5-inch QHD display. As you can see from the leak, the XL simply looks like a larger version of the Pixel, which Venture Beat also published a leaked image of on Tuesday.

The two devices have the same icons and launcher. They also have the same navigation buttons, but the Pixel XL obviously has its own gradient wallpaper. These leaked images - the most crisp yet - appear to corroborate previous rumours and leaks, and their design reflects recent HTC handsets too, in the shape of the speaker and the front sensor.

Both new Pixel devices are expected to launch at Google's Made By Google event. Check out Pocket-lint's round-up for details on what to expect.