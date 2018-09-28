Google Pixel 3 event: How to watch online and what to expect

Google is holding a "Made by Google" event in October, when it'll likely unveil a new range of products.

The company recently invited the media to the event in New York City, and although it didn't provide any specifics about what we could expect in the actual invite, we know from past autumn events that Google tends to announce new hardware this time of year. Plus, there have been several leaks over the past few months - all suggesting that Google is planning to update its existing product lines.

If you want to watch the action unfold for yourself, here's how you can tune in online. We've also included details about what to expect.

Google's so-called Pixel 3 event, also known as its annual Made by Google event, will kick off at 11am ET (4pm GMT) on 9 October 2018.

Here are the various local times across the world:

San Francisco: 8am (9 October)

8am (9 October) Denver: 9am (9 October)

9am (9 October) Chicago: 10am (9 October)

10am (9 October) New York: 11am (9 October)

11am (9 October) London: 4pm (9 October)

4pm (9 October) Paris: 5pm (9 October)

5pm (9 October) Mumbai: 8:30pm (9 October)

8:30pm (9 October) Cape Town: 5pm (9 October)

5pm (9 October) Beijing: 11pm (9 October)

11pm (9 October) Tokyo: 12am (10 October)

12am (10 October) Sydney: 1am (10 October)

The event will be live-streamed on the Made by Google YouTube channel.

Pocket-lint will host the video here once it goes live on event day.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google Home Hub

Pixelbook

Based on numerous reports and leaks from the past year, we can surmise that Google will announce new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. Those will be the star of the show, followed by a Google Home Hub device that appears to be like an Amazon Echo Show, but it'll obviously be made by Google and designed to showcase its own assistant, Google Assistant.

Next up, we could see a new Pixelbook laptop with updated specs, including new Intel chips, and possibly thinner bezels. There has also been talk of a Pixel Watch smartwatch, but Google recently pushed pause on that effort and has no plans to announce it soon. But that doesn't mean Google won't take the time to discuss or feature other Wear OS watches from third-party manufacturers.

Last year, Google unveiled the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Pixelbook, DayDream View 2, Google Home Mini and Home Max, Pixelbuds, and Google Clips. So, we could see updates to View, PixelBuds, and maybe new Clips or some other odd device it's quietly cooked up.