Google Pixel 2 event: What was announced and how to re-watch

Hot on the heels of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X announcement, Google has announced its own flagship devices, as well as new smart speakers, a new VR headset, a new hands-free camera, and so much more. We've rounded up everything you need to know here, including details on when the event happened and whether you can watch it after the fact in order to see the action unfold for yourself.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launch event will started on 4 October at 12pm EST/5pm BST.

Google has now posted a link to a livestream, but that is no longer live. Check out the video below for a round-up of what was announced, or you can read through our guide below.

Google has announced its 2017 smartphones in the shape of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The Pixel 2 is a 5-inch handset while the larger of the two devices has a 6-inch screen. They both have the exact same features, including similar design, fingerprint sensors, and IP67 water and dust resistance. The Google Pixel 2 will be available in the UK from £629, while Pixel 2 XL starts at £799.

Google has announced two new devices: Home Max and Home Mini.

It has expanded its Google Home lineup from one speaker with built-in Google Assistant two three speakers with built-in Google Assistant. The two new models, Home Max and Home Mini, are meant to compete with Apple HomePod and Amazon Echo Dot, respectively. While one is a premium device with a premium price and sound, the other is more limited yet affordable. Here's what you need to know.

Google also announced new version of its Google Daydream headset. It costs $99, $20 more than the previous version. It looks largely the same, but it's available in new colours: gray, charcoal, and coral. It also has more complex lenses, a new design for the front plate so your device doesn't heat up, and more. Daydream is available on a few devices now, including the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Google has unveiled a new laptop in the form of the Pixelbook. It is thin at 10mm at its thickest point and coming in at 1kg on the scales. It's not just a laptop though, but a 4-in-1 convertible instead, this means it can be used in laptop, stand, tablet and tent modes. It will be available with Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It starts at £999/$999.

It also works with a $99/99 Pixelbook Pen. Both are available to pre-order in the US and UK.

Google brought out a camera that uses AI to capture moments that you might otherwise miss. It is able to capture soundless video of things that it is trained to recognise, whether that be faces or pets. In a demo on stage, Google seemed to market Clips toward parents and pet owners, so if your dog or baby is camera shy too, you can plant this thing somewhere in your home and it'll smartly capture moments.

The $249 camera has a 12-megapixel sensor and 130-degree field-of-view lens, and it takes photos at 15fps. It also has 8GB of internal memory and 3-hour-of-continuous-use battery. Google said you can export any recordings as video, photos, or GIFs. They transferred over to devices through Wi-Fi. But Clips is only compatible with Pixels, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8.

Google introduced a pair of wireless in-ear Bluetooth headphones called Google Pixel Buds. While they will work with the Daydream View, the Pixel branding means they're just as capable of pairing with the Pixel 2 smartphones. Of course, they're first and foremost a pair of in-ear headphones to deliver music to your ears, but their headline feature is built-in, real-time speech translation.

It works by connecting to Google Assistant. The Pixel Buds come supplied with a carry case that doubles up as a charger. The Pixel Buds get 5 hours of battery life from a single charge, and you can get up to 24 hours of life from a single charge of the case. They are available to pre-order now for £159 in Just Black, Cleary White and Kinda Blue, to match the colours of the Pixel 2 smartphones.