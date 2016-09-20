Amazing Google Pixel and Pixel XL hands-on photos leak, looking tasty

Google Pixel rumours and leaks are coming thick and fast at the moment. No sooner had we seen reported price details and official confirmation of the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL launch event, we now have a great idea of what they look like in the flesh.

Previous real-world images of the handsets have been blurry to say the least and as much use as a chocolate teapot. But the latest photos to have emerged are as clear as day - save for intentional blurring to hide the identity of the leakster.

Sent by "Anonymous Alligator" to Android Police, the photos show the front and rear of the two devices.

If genuine, the front design matched much of what we've seen and heard before, including the outline image released by Google itself as part of the 4 October event teaser video.

It is the image that shows the rear of each device that's of more interest perhaps. It shows two iPhone-esque casings, but with a fingerprint sensor and two material design.

Part of the rear shell seems to be different to the rest, with Android Police suggesting that the back casing is made from metal and glass.

Back to the front and it seems that the Pixel XL will be a 5.5-inch device and the Pixel a 5-incher. Both have very thin bezels on the sides, much like previous leaks and renders have suggested.

Android Police also points out that the Pixel seems to be running an all-new boot animation.

We doubt this will be the last leak before the phones make their debut in a few weeks time. We'll keep you posted on any further developments.