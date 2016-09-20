Google's next phones aren't going to be cheap

Get ready to pay up big time if you want Google's HTC-made 2016 phones.

Google is working with HTC on its next two phones, currently known as the Pixel and Pixel XL. They are set to debut this autumn. You can read more about these devices from here. The thing that distinguishes these devices from previous Google phones, such as the Huawei-made Nexus 6P and LG-made Nexus 5x, is that they will not be Nexus devices. They'll sport the Pixel brand, and they might cost you an arm and a leg.

Google's reference Android smartphones usually come with bargain price tags. The high-end Nexus 6P cost $499 when it was new, for instance. But according to Android Police, Google's upcoming Pixel phones will start at $649, which is a price range usually reserved for devices like the iPhone 7 or Galaxy S7. The Pixel XL, which is thought to be the higher-spec'd of the two Pixel phones, will likely cost even more, too.

Android Police said pricing could change at any time, but apparently, Google is willing to charge more for its Pixel phones because it is considering directly offering customers financing options. Plus, the company's Daydream View headset should be available alongside the new phones and will cost around $80. Again, it's possible that price will change before launch as well.

Google is expected to launch all these devices on 4 October, though it has yet to invite the media to an event.