  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Google ditches Project Ara, modular phone indefinitely shelved

|
Google Google ditches Project Ara, modular phone indefinitely shelved
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for January 2019: Unlimited data for £50/m on Three
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for January 2019: Unlimited data for £50/m on Three

- Project suspended

- Streamlining hardware strategy

- Third-parties might continue

Google has reportedly suspended all plans to launch a modular smartphone. The interchangeable phone concept has been shelved in order to streamline the company's hardware strategy, it is claimed.

The software giant has been expected to ship development units of the device at the end of this year, with a consumer model ready for 2017. According to Reuters, however, this is no longer the case.

The news site revealed that it received confirmation from two separate, unnamed sources. They each said the project had been canned - or at least suspended, in the same way that Google Glass was suspended last year.

It will come as a shock to many considering it announced partners for Project Ara as recently as a dedicated developers conference in May. However, there is also slim hope that those third-parties will continue their work and potentially bring the device to market without Google's direct input.

Project Ara was an ambitious concept in which you could swap different hardware modules to build or upgrade the phone that suits you most. Other companies have also announced plans for a similar device, but none have become available as yet. The closest we've got so far is the LG G5 and Moto Z with their adaptable modded add-ons.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Comments