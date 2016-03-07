Google Project Fi ditches the invite system, now open to all in US

Project Fi is no longer available by invite-only.

Despite Google I/O 2016 being just around the corner, Google has made an announcement about Project Fi, which we expected to get an update on during the company's annual developer conference. The project debuted 10 months ago. It's a cross-carrier network that automatically switches carriers and finds open Wi-Fi for your device to provide you with a solid connection at all times.

It's been available for Nexus device owners so long as they had received and accepted an invite from Google. But that's no longer the case.

"We launched Project Fi as an invitation-only Early Access program to make sure we could deliver the best quality of service to our first customers," Google explained through a blog post. "Today, we’re excited to be exiting our invitation-only mode and opening up Project Fi so that people across the US can now sign up for service without having to wait in-line for an invite."

Project Fi appears to still be limited to Nexus devices however. In fact, for the next month, Google is discounting the Nexus 5X to $199. Project Fi connects to the cellular networks of both Sprint and T-Mobile and requires you only pay for the amount of data you use each month.

You can learn more about how Project Fi works from our breakdown piece.

