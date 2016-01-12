Google I/O 2016 conference to kick off 18 May in Mountain View

The CEO of Google has taken to Twitter to announce when this year's I/O developer conference will be held.

According to Sundar Pichai, the annual conference has been scheduled for 18 May 2016. It'll run until 20 May. The chief executive also confirmed where the event will be held: Mountain View's Shoreline Ampitheatre. It was held in San Francisco last year, but in his tweet, Pichai indicated Google is keen to bring I/O back to the "neighborhood where it all started 10 yrs ago."

Google will announce ticket details and other information soon. It announced Google I/O 2015 in February of last year, along with details that it'll be livestreamed. Tickets are generally priced at $900 for general admission or $300 for academic admission. Google usually uses I/O to unveil its latest major Android update. For instance, in 2015, we saw Android M (Marshmallow).

We might even hear some more details on Project Aura, which is thought to be a next-generation pair of augmented reality specs. Google is reportedly working on three new Glass-like headsets that'll probably be consolidated into two. The first, dubbed Enterprise Edition, will be aimed at corporate customers. It's rumoured to be a foldable, waterproof device with a larger display.

Google has yet to confirm the new Google Glass, but it is said to be working on a second version of the new headset aimed at consumers. It has no screen but uses bone conduction speakers to communicate with wearers (specifically sports users, though a separate sports model may also be released). All this is speculation, however, and it's not yet clear if we'll hear more at I/O 2016.

