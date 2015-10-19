Get your invite! Google's giving instant access to Project Fi for next 24 hours

Google is handing out free "instant" invites for its Project Fi wireless network.



Project Fi first debuted last April. It doesn't require a contract, has no termination fees, and will refund unused data. It's also all about keeping you connected to the internet; it intelligently determines if you're moving around and auto-connects you to the nearest and fastest network, such as a free and open Wi-Fi hotspot or a partner 4G LTE network.

Sprint and T-Mobile in the US have partnered with Google to launch Project Fi. You can learn more about Project Fi here, but the main thing to remember is that it needs a compatible phone to work. And the LG Nexus 5X and Huawei Nexus 6P, which began shipping today, both work with it. You just need to go here and request an invite.

The #Nexus5X ships today–so Project Fi is giving out instant invites for 24hrs to celebrate http://t.co/t3N7V4FaOC pic.twitter.com/qmpUVHttlS — Project Fi (@projectfi) October 19, 2015

From there, Google will instantly let you sign up for the wireless network. Project Fi starts at $20 per month for the basics (talk, text, Wi-Fi tethering, and international coverage in 120+ countries). If that interests you, get your instant invite to Project Fi now. Google is doling out invites for the next 24 hours.

Project Fi has initially launched in the US.