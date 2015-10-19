  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Google phone news

Get your invite! Google's giving instant access to Project Fi for next 24 hours

|
Google Get your invite! Google's giving instant access to Project Fi for next 24 hours
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media

Google is handing out free "instant" invites for its Project Fi wireless network.

Project Fi first debuted last April. It doesn't require a contract, has no termination fees, and will refund unused data. It's also all about keeping you connected to the internet; it intelligently determines if you're moving around and auto-connects you to the nearest and fastest network, such as a free and open Wi-Fi hotspot or a partner 4G LTE network.

Sprint and T-Mobile in the US have partnered with Google to launch Project Fi. You can learn more about Project Fi here, but the main thing to remember is that it needs a compatible phone to work. And the LG Nexus 5X and Huawei Nexus 6P, which began shipping today, both work with it. You just need to go here and request an invite.

From there, Google will instantly let you sign up for the wireless network. Project Fi starts at $20 per month for the basics (talk, text, Wi-Fi tethering, and international coverage in 120+ countries). If that interests you, get your instant invite to Project Fi now. Google is doling out invites for the next 24 hours.

Project Fi has initially launched in the US.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Comments